Goalpara: Accident claims lives of two teenagers, one in critical condition 

Goalpara, Nov 15: In a tragic incident, two teenagers died on the spot after meeting with a major road accident in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the accident occurred in the Baguan locality of Goalpara district, where the three teenagers were riding a motorcycle at high speed and hit an electric pole on the roadside.

In the mishap, two of them died on the spot, while the other boy was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention.

The deceased have been identified as Sariful Islam (aged 15) and Akhtar Hussain (14) while the injured have been identified as Ashraful Islam (14).

Ashraful is being treated at the 200 Bedded Civil Hospital, Goalpara in critical condition, sources said.

It may be mentioned that the minor boys were riding the motorcycle without any license as they were underage and violated the traffic rules.

The incident has raised safety concerns among the locals about underage children riding vehicles without license.