‘Go back’ chants echo during NBWL's site visit to disputed Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest in Jorhat

Jorhat, Nov 16: The Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) faced resistance from residents of Nagaland’s Mokokchung district during a site inspection at the Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest near the Assam-Nagaland border in Jorhat, on Friday.

The visit was part of an assessment to evaluate the feasibility of Vedanta Group's oil exploration project in the area.

Led by Chief Conservator of Forests Sandeep Kumar, the inspection team included representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Wildlife Institute of India (WTI), Assam Forest Department, and wildlife scientist Raman Sukumar. The team was tasked with examining the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.

As the officials arrived at the disputed Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest, approximately 60 Naga protestors confronted them, raising "Go back" slogans and preventing the team from getting down from their vehicles.

The protestors asserted that oil exploration by Vedanta would only be allowed after the Supreme Court resolves the border dispute involving the reserve forest.

Meanwhile, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has also expressed concerns about the inspection process. KMSS Jorhat unit president Arindam Gogoi criticised the team for failing to engage with conservationists and journalists during their visit, warning of a “fierce democratic movement” against both Vedanta and the BJP-led government.

In October, the NBWL Standing Committee deferred approval for the project, citing the need for an on-ground inspection.

Earlier on November 15, the NBWL had observed that the proposal falls in the RED category of polluting industries, and as per the ESZ notification of Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary and the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MOEF & CC) dated February 9, 2011, setting up of industries causing pollution (water, air, soil, noise, etc.) has been placed in the prohibited category.

A senior Assam Forest official wishing anonymity told The Assam Tribune that a thorough assessment of the threats posed by the proposed oil exploration should have preceded its clearance by the State government and the forest department.

Notably, there was no public consultation by the project developer or any government agencies on the proposals related to both exploratory drilling and the railway track electrification in the eco-sensitive zone and inside the sanctuary, respectively.