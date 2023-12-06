GMCH Supt. raises concern after money deducted from FASTag wallet

Guwahati, Dec 6: In an unusual incident, the superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma received a text message saying money was deducted from his FASTag wallet at Galia toll plaza in Assam’s Barpeta district while he was in Guwahati.

Sharing the screengrab of the text message he received at 9.38pm, Dr. Sarma captioned, “I did not go anywhere. I was at gmch & now my car is in my garage. How come Rs 45 /- was deducted from my fast track account now? That too at Toll plaza Galia. Unbelievable! Shocking!!”

While speaking to the reporters on this matter, Dr. Sarma said, “I guess most of the citizens are facing this issue. I feel there is a racket who are trying to defame the government.”

I didnot go anywhere. I was at gmch & now my car is in my garage. How come Rs45 /- was deducted from my fast track account now? That too at Toll plaza Galia. Unbelievable! Shocking!!! @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/CkRy8a82qI — dr abhijit sarma (@abhijitsarma) December 5, 2023



