GMCH files FIR against two ‘professional’ blood donors; probe into probable nexus on

Guwahati, Oct. 14: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two individuals identified as “professional blood donors”.

This action, taken on Monday, indicates a possible network of blood brokers operating within the institution.

The FIR was lodged at Bhangagarh Police Station after GMCH security personnel apprehended the suspects, Tilak Borah and Lal Bahadur Shikh.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Borah has been diagnosed as HIV positive. He admitted to having donated blood only once before this incident and received Rs. 2,000 in return.

“I was not aware of my condition. I had come once before and donated blood in exchange for money. Today, I learned from the doctor that I have HIV. I was not aware of it,” Borah explained.

Medical professionals at GMCH explained to The Assam Tribune that Borah’s earlier blood donation may have been accepted because the virus was not detected in his blood at that time.

“We conduct all necessary tests, including malaria and hepatitis, before accepting blood from donors. Since this particular person was found to be HIV positive today, it implies that the blood he had donated previously didn't show the presence of the virus,” an official, who requested anonymity, explained.

The official also mentioned the “window period” of about 21 days, during which HIV cannot be detected in the bloodstream.

The other donor, Shikh, acknowledged receiving payment for his blood donations.

“I hail from Mankachar and I get Rs. 1,500 or Rs. 2,000 for donating blood. I do this to arrange money for my son, who is afflicted with jaundice,” Shikh said.

He noted that several others from Mankachar and numerous individuals from Guwahati are similarly compensated for their donations.

This incident is not an isolated case; GMCH has encountered issues with blood brokers in the past.

In November of last year, security personnel apprehended a broker named Sheikh, who was caught accepting Rs. 10,000 in exchange for blood.