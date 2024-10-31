GMC launches GIS survey to enhance civic services in Ghy

Guwahati, Oct 31: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a city-wide Geographic Information System (GIS) survey to enhance civic services.

According to the civic body, the survey has been undertaken with an aim at assigning unique smart addresses to every property in Guwahati, including houses, shops, offices, and other establishments.

This survey is expected to improve the efficiency of civic services in the city.

An official of GMC said that survey teams are conducting door-to-door visits to collect detailed property information. Upon completing the survey, smart house number plates will be installed on each property to facilitate streamlined service delivery.

GIS survey include accurately mapping properties in Guwahati, providing unique smart addresses for better service management, enhancing emergency response capabilities, and improving essential services such as garbage col- lection and water billing.

The civic body issued a notice in this connection, urging the residents to co-operate with the surveyors by providing accurate and The key objectives of the complete information.

- Staff Reporter