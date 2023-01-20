GMC holding number now mandatory for new electricity connections

Guwahati, Jan 20: A fresh order issued by the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) on January 20, says that GMC holding number is mandatory for new electricity connection.

As per the directive issued by the AERC, it stated that the existing APDCL consumers will also have to link their consumer number with the GMC holding number.

To implement the order, the AERC amended its regulation to this effect after the State government issued a directive for furnishing GMC holding number for obtaining electricity connection.

Previously, the APDCL submitted a miscellaneous petition on November 14 to amend the regulations of 4.2 of the AERC regulations which includes three documents, namely AADHAR, Voter Identity Card, and Holding Number/ Assessment Number of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), as mandatory document for new electricity connection was earlier rejected on December 16, 2022.

But, with the issue of a directive vide letter by the State Government on January 13, it stated to link holding number/assessment number of GMC with the consumer number issued by APDCL to detect ghost consumers and refine the database of individual residency in the GMC area.

In view of the above direction by the State Government and considering the same as a directive under the Section 108 of Electricity Act, 2003 the AERC has decided to amend Regulation 4.2 of the AERC (Electricity Supply Code) Regulation 2017, as AERC (Electricity Supply Code) Fifth Amendment, 2023

The amendment in Regulations 4.2 of the Principal Regulations stated that, "If the applicant is an individual living within the area of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), the applicant shall have to furnish his/her GMC holding number/ assessment number along with the application."

It also stated that, " All the existing consumers living within the area of GMC shall also upload the holding number/ assessment number.



Lastly, the regulation has also included that category such as government offices, religious places, street lights, agriculture/irrigation categories, society connection of apartment, temporary connections may be exempted from furnishing linking of holding number/ assessment number.