Giving land rights to tea workers is my way of repaying a debt: PM Modi

Guwahati, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said granting land ownership rights to Assam’s tea garden workers was his way of “repaying a debt” to the community.

During the land patta distribution programme at Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in Khanapara, the Prime Minister distributed land pattas to tea garden workers, marking a milestone for the community that has lived and worked in tea estates for generations without secure land ownership.

“Respecting and honouring tea garden workers is like repaying a debt for me,” Modi said.

“The tea grown by these workers travelled across the country, even reaching Gujarat where I once sold tea. Today, I have the opportunity to serve the very community that shaped that journey,” he added.

The initiative is expected to improve housing security and access to welfare schemes, while enabling tea workers to avail institutional credit and other financial benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the land patta distribution fulfils a long-standing aspiration of the tea garden community.

“When the Assam tea industry completes 200 years, it is important that the workers who built this industry receive land rights. Today, tea garden workers are being given land pattas, ensuring dignity and security for their families,” Sarma said.

He added that the state government has also introduced several welfare initiatives for tea workers, including reservation in government jobs and medical colleges, improved drinking water facilities, better roads in tea labour lines and expanded education opportunities for their children.

“Nearly seven lakh tea garden workers have also received financial assistance under the Eti Koli Duti Paat scheme, while other welfare programmes are improving living conditions in tea garden areas,” the Chief Minister said.

During the programme, Modi also launched and initiated 13 development projects worth Rs 19,577.58 crore across multiple sectors.

Among them was the 120 MW Kopili Hydro-Electric Project, built at a cost of over Rs 2,300 crore in Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The project will boost clean energy generation and strengthen grid stability, ensuring reliable power supply for households, farmers and industries in the region.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the capacity enhancement project of the Numaligarh–Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) of Oil India Limited.

The project will support the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery’s capacity from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA, enabling efficient transportation of petroleum products.

In addition, Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the North East Gas Grid, which connects Guwahati with Numaligarh, Gohpur and Itanagar, with a branch line extending to Dimapur.

He also laid the foundation stone for Numaligarh Refinery Limited’s Rail-Fed POL Terminal at Panchgram in Hailakandi district, strengthening fuel transportation infrastructure.

Several railway electrification projects were also dedicated to the nation, including:

Rangiya–Murkongselek rail line electrification (558 km) built at around Rs 420 crore

Chaparmukh–Dibrugarh electrification (571 km) costing about Rs 1,180 crore

Badarpur–Silchar and Badarpur–Churaibari electrification projects costing around Rs 650 crore

These projects will enable faster and environmentally sustainable train operations across the Brahmaputra and Barak Valley regions.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Furkating–Tinsukia rail line doubling project (194 km) costing over Rs 3,600 crore, which will increase rail capacity and allow more passenger and freight trains.

Modi also inaugurated the PM Ekta Mall in Guwahati, developed as a major commercial and tourism hub.

The mall will feature permanent stalls for One District One Product (ODOP) items, GI-tagged products, handicrafts and handloom goods, along with showrooms, food courts and digital kiosks aimed at promoting regional artisans and industries.

In the waterways sector, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for cruise terminals at Bishwanath Ghat and Nimati Ghat, aimed at boosting river tourism along the Brahmaputra.

He also initiated the construction of a Regional Centre of Excellence at Bogibeel, which will function as a maritime training and research hub for the Northeast.

Chief Minister Sarma, on the occasion, said the state government is planning dedicated economic corridors to drastically reduce travel time and strengthen economic activity.

“We are planning three economic corridors, one from Srirampur to Guwahati with travel time of around four hours, Silchar to Guwahati within four hours, and Guwahati to Tinsukia within five to six hours,” he said.

Sarma added that the Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone for a Rs 22,000 crore Silchar–Guwahati corridor on Saturday, which will significantly enhance connectivity in the region.