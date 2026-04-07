Gita oath face-off: Gogoi hits out at CM, calls BJP politics ‘money-driven’

Jorhat, Apr 7: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday, launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserting that while “politics for him is about money”, for the Opposition it remains a means to serve the people of Assam.

Addressing a campaign in the 100 No. Jorhat Assembly constituency, Gogoi said the people of Assam have “understood the difference” and would usher in a “new Assam” rooted in freedom of expression, peace, harmony and a government that cares for the poor.

“The people of Assam will create a new Assam where there is freedom of speech, peace and communal harmony, and a government that works for the underprivileged,” he said.

Responding to allegations raised by the Chief Minister over property issues and claims of a Pakistan-linked account, Gogoi challenged Sarma to take an oath on the Bhagavad Gita.

He said he was ready to do the same at a designated location in Jorhat at a time fixed by the Chief Minister.

“Let the Chief Minister fix a time tomorrow and inform us. He should take an oath on the Bhagavad Gita at his place, and at the same time, we are ready to take an oath on the Bhagavad Gita at a designated location in Jorhat,” the Jorhat MP told the press.

Earlier in the day, in a live address on social media, Sarma said he is willing to take up Gogoi’s earlier challenge to swear on the Bhagavad Gita over his financial disclosures, including any foreign assets, bank accounts or passports linked to his family.

He, however, suggested that both leaders assemble at Batadrava Than at 9 am on Wednesday and take the oath publicly.

Gogoi further alleged that the Chief Minister “dislikes journalists” and also targeted a candidate from central Guwahati, without elaborating.

Raising questions over law and order, the Congress leader asked why Assam Police failed to act when alleged attacks took place on party candidates including Sunil Chhetri, Bidisha Neog and Mira Borthakur.

“The police springs into action only when our spokesperson addresses a press meet. This is nothing but authoritarianism,” he said, adding that people are seeking relief from such a system.

Gogoi carried out an extensive campaign across the constituency, covering multiple areas and interacting with a large number of voters.

On the other side, BJP candidate and former Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami campaigned alongside Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and state BJP secretary Siddhanku Ankur Baruah.

The 100 No. Jorhat constituency is emerging as a high-profile contest in the state, with Gogoi, deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, pitted against Goswami, a former minister and Speaker.