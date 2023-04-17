85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Girl molested inside pharmacy in Guwahati; accused nabbed

By The Assam Tribune
Girl molested inside pharmacy in Guwahati; accused nabbed
Guwahati, April 17: In a horrific incident, a girl was allegedly molested inside a pharmacy in Guwahati’s Hatigarh Chariali area in Monday.

As per reports, the victim went to a pharmacy named Bina Medical Hall to buy some feminine products when the pharmacist dragged her inside and allegedly molested her by touching her private body parts.

Following the incident, the girl registered an FIR in the Geetanagar Police Station against the accused who is identified as Shanku Bhuyan.

Meanwhile, police nabbed Bhuyan and initiated an investigation regarding the matter.

The Assam Tribune


