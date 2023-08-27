Girl found dead in Assam; Rape, murder suspected

Guwahati, August 27: In a heinous incident, a girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hojai district of Assam on Saturday night.

The parents of the deceased have suspected rape and murder behind the incident.

They also alleged that their relative Zahar Chauhan is the accused who raped the girl two days ago and threatened to kill her if she told about the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. They have also started an investigation regarding the incident.

It is also known that the accused Chauhan is currently absconding and the police are trying to nab him.