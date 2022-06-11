84 years of service to the nation
Assam

GI tagged 'Tezpur Litchi' to be exported to London

By The Assam Tribune
GI tagged Tezpur Litchi to be exported to London
Guwahati, June 11: In a bid to boost litchi production in Assam, a consignment of indigenous and Geographical Identification (GI) tagged Tezpur litchis will be exported to London. This initiative is likely to boost litchi export potential from the eastern region especially to western countries.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the export of Tezpur Litchi today. "Delighted to launch the export of Tezpur Litchi, which has been given geographical indication (GI) tag for its excellent quality & pleasant flavor, to London. The export of litchis will help in uplifting the economic condition of small & marginal farmers in the dist" said Sarma in a tweet.

The litchis will be exported by Agnigarh Farmer Producer Company through Kiega Exims at Tezpur Convention Center in Sonitpur district. Kiega Exims is a joint collaboration of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Agriculture department, Sonitpur and NABARD supported by APEDA, APART, BNCA, AAU, Tezpur University & district administration.



