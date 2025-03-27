German envoy meets Assam governor, discusses Rs 5 lakh crore investment prospects

Guwahati, March 27: German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in Raj Bhavan today and talked on a gamut of issues ranging from heritage tourism in Assam to investment potential existing in the State.

Governor Acharya referring to decade-old bilateral ties between India and Germany said that considering Assam's geo-political importance and its proximity to South East Asian nations, the State can play a vital role in infusing more momentum to the relations between India and Germany.

Noting the existing collaboration between IIT Kharagpur and the German Academic Exchange Service through "German India Academic Network for Tomorrow (GIANT)", the Governor advocated for the same collaboration with IIT Guwahati. This, the Governor emphasized, would strengthen academic ties and foster joint research between Assam and Germany.

Stating about the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati, the Governor said the summit encouraged overwhelming participation of over 45,000 delegates, including foreign dignitaries, and the signing of more than 300 MoUs amounting to investment proposals exceeding Rs 5 lakh crore.

The Governor attributed this development to the growing confidence of investors in Assam's potential as an economic hub of the Northeast and a gateway to Southeast Asia.

The Governor also highlighted Assam's potential for spiritual and wildlife tourism referring to the three UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the State along with sprawling tea tourism. He sought the German envoy's attention to explore these places to add meaning and extend mutual benefits of both Assam and Germany.

The Ambassador was ac-companied by Consul General Barbara Voss.