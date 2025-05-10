Geeta, star of ‘Awesome Assam’ campaign, dies after 2-month battle with injuries

Raha, May 10: Geeta, the 48-year-old elephant who won hearts across Assam after featuring in the “Awesome Assam” tourism campaign, passed away on Friday near Samaguri in Nagaon following a two-month battle with severe injuries.

The gentle giant, owned by Dipen Kalita of Guwahati, was critically injured in a road accident on March 8 while being transported from Kaziranga to Guwahati for medical treatment.

She was struck by a speeding vehicle on National Highway 37 and collapsed near Rangapara, just a few kilometres from Amoni town.

Geeta suffered serious injuries to her leg and was rescued by local youth, who noticed the injured elephant and alerted the forest officials, who rushed to her aid.

Veterinarians from the Forest Department began treating Geeta, later joined by a specialised medical team from Reliance Foundation’s Vantara initiative, led by renowned elephant expert Dr. Kushal Konwar Sharma.

Despite weeks of intensive care, including hydrotherapy, Geeta succumbed to complications from her injuries. Her condition had reportedly stabilised, but on Friday evening, she suddenly passed away.

“After receiving treatment, she was doing fine. She was undergoing hydrotherapy and responding well. But on Friday evening, she suddenly passed away. We suspect it was a heart attack, but we are awaiting the post-mortem report,” said a forest official.

Rabi Das, Geeta’s mahout who had cared for her for decades and remained by her side throughout her treatment, was inconsolable. “She was not just an elephant; she was a member of my family,” he said, his voice choked with emotion.

Geeta had also shared a special bond with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. In 2018, Chopra featured in the promotional video for “Awesome Assam” campaign alongside the elephant.

Remembering Geeta, the actress had once posted on Instagram, “She felt tough at my touch, yet her eyes revealed a gentleness that cut through my defences. There we stood, two of God’s creations. Thank you, Geeta, for your strength, your beauty, and your grace.”

Meanwhile, animal lovers, conservationists, and netizens across the state are mourning the elephant’s death, with many taking to social media to express their grief and share fond memories of Geeta.