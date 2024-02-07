Assam youth unfurls Gamosa underwater to promote snorkelling

Dhubri, Feb 7: A young aerospace engineer from Gauripur in Dhubri district, Debojit Bhowmick, has achieved a remarkable feat by unfurling the Assamese Gamosa 20 metres under the sea surface near Murudeshwar, Karnataka.

The main goal of the engineer was to promote snorkelling, a form of underwater swimming, among the youth of Assam.



Bhowmick, who works as a design engineer in Bangalore, is an adventure sports enthusiast and has participated in various activities.



Furthermore, he stated that he wanted to showcase the beauty and diversity of marine life to the people of his state and encourage them to try snorkelling.



Snorkelling is the practice of swimming on or through a body of water while breathing through a tube called a snorkel, usually with a diving mask and swim fins. It is a popular recreational activity that allows the snorkeler to observe the underwater environment for extended periods of time with relatively little effort.



Bhowmick said that he chose the Gamosa as a symbol of his cultural identity and pride.



"I have always taken the Gamosa with me wherever I go, whether it is in the air, on the land, or in the water. It is a way of representing Assam and showcasing the pride of Assam to the world," Bhowmick said.



Bhowmick's father, Debesh Kumar Bhowmick, is an income tax advocate and his mother, Sarbani Bhowmik, is a private school teacher.

