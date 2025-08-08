Gauripur police rescue abducted sisters after month-long search, four arrested

Dhubri, August 8: Gauripur Police have rescued two sisters abducted from Madhushaulmari Part-I in early July, ending a month-long search that had gripped the local community.

Acting on a secret tip-off, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge Chiranjib Lahon conducted a raid at a house in Alokjhar under Bilasipara Police Station on Thursday. The operation led to the safe recovery of the 19-year-old and 15-year-old sisters.

The siblings had been staying with their maternal uncle, Shankar Chandra Roy, when they mysteriously disappeared, prompting frantic efforts by the family to locate them. With no leads emerging, the matter was formally registered as Case No. 399/25 at Gauripur Police Station.

Following the rescue, four suspects - Opiyal Haque (45) and Nur Islam (53) of Khodar Char, Mominur Islam (39) of Jangliarpar, and Abul Kashem Sheikh of Adabari Part-II, were taken into custody. All four are currently under interrogation.

The incident had earlier triggered public outrage. On August 2, the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside Gauripur Police Station, followed by a blockade of National Highway 17 that disrupted traffic for nearly 30 minutes.

Police have assured that the investigation will continue and that all individuals involved in the crime will face strict legal consequences.