Gauripur Police foil camel smuggling attempt, recovers 14 in Dhubri

Dhubri/Gauripur, Oct 12: In yet another shocking incident of cross-border animal trafficking, Gauripur police seized 14 camels in Dhubri district on Saturday, a development that has sparked widespread concern over the growing scale of smuggling operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The incident took place in Charaldanga area under Gauripur PS, close to a local brick kiln, where the locals spotted camels being unloaded from a truck under suspicious circumstances. Acting swiftly, they alerted the Gauripur police, who reached the spot soon after.

However, sensing the police presence, the smugglers and the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving behind both the animals and the truck.

The seized vehicle bears registration number UP 17 BT 5719. Preliminary findings suggest that the camels were being transported through the Charaldanga-Alamganj route, allegedly to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

This latest seizure has raised serious questions about the widening network of animal smugglers in the region. After repeated incidents of cow smuggling, the trafficking of camels marks a disturbing new trend in the illegal cross-border trade.

Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, though no arrests have been made so far. The Gauripur police are now working to identify the masterminds and handlers behind the operation.

