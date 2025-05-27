Gaurav’s ascent as APCC chief puts united Oppn back in Assam’s political playbook

Sivasagar, May 27: The appointment of Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has triggered renewed calls for a united Opposition ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi emerging as the first to extend a hand of cooperation.

Describing Gogoi’s elevation as a “positive step” for the Opposition, the Sivasagar legislator on Tuesday expressed hope that under the Congress MP’s leadership, efforts to defeat the BJP in Assam could gather momentum.

“Gaurav Gogoi’s elevation as APCC chief is a significant development. Congress is a major national party with strong organisational capability. Under his leadership, we look forward to working together to defeat the BJP government in Assam in 2026,” Akhil Gogoi told the press.

Reiterating the need for a common platform, he added, “The time has come for all democratic and secular forces to come together. If we are serious about removing the BJP, we must present a united front.”

The Raijor Dal, he said, remains open to an alliance with the Congress and will wait to see how the party responds in the coming days.

Akhil Gogoi’s gesture marks a stark departure from his earlier stance. As recently as last month, he had accused the Congress of derailing Opposition unity due to its internal rifts and an alleged reluctance to collaborate.

He even branded Gaurav Gogoi and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia as “BJP agents”, a statement that drew sharp criticism from former APCC president Bhupen Bora.

However, the political landscape appears to have shifted following Raijor Dal’s dismal performance in the recently concluded panchayat polls, particularly in its home turf of Sivasagar.

Meanwhile, Bhupen Bora, who had previously taken a purported rigid line on alliances, also appeared more conciliatory following Gogoi’s appointment.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Bora clarified his position, “I had clearly stated on May 26 to leaders like Akhil Gogoi and Ajit Bhuyan that it is necessary to build a strong friendship among like-minded parties to oppose the BJP.”

Bora highlighted that the only path to defeating the BJP in 2026 lay in a unified Opposition grounded in mutual respect and shared democratic values.

Gaurav Gogoi, for his part, has so far remained silent on the alliance question since assuming his new role. While he did stress the importance of Opposition unity during the panchayat poll campaign, the new APCC chief has yet to comment formally on the matter.

With less than a year to go before Assam heads to the polls, the pressure is mounting on Opposition parties to come together to counter the BJP juggernaut. Whether these early overtures lead to a durable alliance, however, remains to be seen.