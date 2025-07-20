Gaurav lacks political acumen, not interested in Opposition unity: Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar, July 20: Reacting to State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi’s remark that Akhil Gogoi exhibits a ‘multi-version’ personality, the latter rued that the new State Congress chief awfully lacks political acumen to gauge his thrust for Opposition unity in the present critical juncture.

Addressing the press in Sivasagar on Friday, Akhil Gogoi said, “No matter how much we think about the Opposition unity forum, comments made by Debabrata Saikia and Gaurav Gogoi show that they are not at all interested in it.” Akhil added that he called on Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also to take a decision in this regard, but in vain.

The BJP, he said, has destroyed the social structure and said, “We must defeat the BJP through united efforts.”

He however added, “But since becoming president of APCC, Gaurav Gogoi has not said anything clearly about the alliance.”

Akhil said that despite many sarcastic comments made at his expense, he has not said anything derogatory against Gaurav Gogoi. “I am being patient with these issues in order to defeat the BJP.”

“The BJP benefited because we were not united in the panchayat elections. If Gaurav Gogoi continues to say these things in such a trivial manner, one day I will lose patience,” Gogoi threatened.

Gogoi added that Gaurav Gogoi did not express any gratitude for the way the Raijor Dal helped him in the last Lok Sabha elections.

He said that he had been to jail 20 times during the Congress’ rule and 16 times during the BJP’s rule. “Nevertheless, I am talking about an alliance only to defeat the BJP government, which targets Muslims in Assam,” Akhil added.