Gaurav Gogoi votes with mother in Jorhat, invokes Tarun Gogoi’s legacy

Jorhat, Apr 9: Congress candidate from the Jorhat Assembly constituency and state Congress chief, Gaurav Gogoi, cast his vote on Thursday morning alongside his mother, Dolly Gogoi, at a key polling station in the constituency.

The mother-son duo exercised their franchise at polling station number 52, located at Devicharan Barua Higher Secondary Girls’ School.

Both Gaurav Gogoi and his mother stood in queue with other voters and followed due procedure while casting their votes.

Speaking after voting, Gogoi said the day held personal significance for him.

“Today, I am feeling fortunate that my mother, who wasn’t here during the Lok Sabha polls due to her health, is here, voting with us,” he said.

Referring to the public mood, he added, “Going by the enthusiasm of the people, I am sure everybody will vote for good leadership and ideals of a progressing Assamese society.”

Gogoi said the election was about larger democratic values and people’s aspirations.

“Today, on this day of voting, the question is about the aspirations of the people and the ideals of a democratic nation. The utmost love and admiration that we have received from the people, we are grateful to them. I am sure of a good result,” he said.

Highlighting the evolving political consciousness among voters, he noted, “The voice of the people has become strong, and that’s a great sign. We, the Assamese, are a self-respecting society and want to remain fearless in our pursuit of a progressive Assam.”

Earlier, Gogoi paid floral tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Nazir Ali before heading to the polling station.

Invoking the legacy of his father, the late Tarun Gogoi, the Congress leader said, “I have learned Assam’s history, its culture, and the aspirations and issues of the people from my late father. I want to follow his ideals and keep working for the progress and growth of the state.”

After casting her vote, Dolly Gogoi expressed satisfaction and said a mother’s blessings are always with her son.

At the time of filing this report, Jorhat has registered a voter turnout of 18.25% till 9 am.