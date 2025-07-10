Gaurav Gogoi urges PM to intervene as Barak Valley’s connectivity woes deepen

Guwahati, July 10: As restoration efforts continue on the Lumding–Badarpur rail link, disrupted once again by a landslide near the 51/1–2 km mark at Mupa–Dihakho station, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the deepening connectivity crisis in Barak Valley, which remains cut off from the rest of the country.

In his letter, Gogoi—also the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha—expressed serious concern over the repeated breakdowns of the critical railway line.

“The Lumding–Badarpur rail link has become synonymous with chronic disruption,” he wrote, noting that the stretch has witnessed at least seven major service breakdowns in the past five years due to landslides, embankment washouts, and poor infrastructure.

“Thousands are left stranded for weeks whenever rail service is suspended,” the Jorhat MP added.

The situation has worsened with the recent collapse of the Harang bridge on the Silchar–Kalain road and repeated landslides along key highways.









Gogoi said that the combination of road and rail disruption has left over 40 lakh residents of Barak Valley facing severe hardship during the monsoon season.

Calling the region “rich in culture and national contribution”, Gogoi lamented that the lack of dependable infrastructure has stifled economic growth, delayed medical referrals, and discouraged investment. “The region’s youth are losing hope as they remain trapped in isolation,” he said.

He also raised concerns over exorbitant airfare, with one-way tickets from Silchar to Guwahati reportedly exceeding Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000, far higher than standard fares between Agartala and Guwahati.

“Air travel becomes the only option, but it is beyond the reach of most residents,” the letter noted.

To address the situation, Gogoi urged the Union Government to act swiftly and implement a multi-pronged plan, including:

Double-lining and landslide-proofing the Lumding–Badarpur section with modern engineering and geo-barriers.

Sanctioning and expediting the alternative Lanka–Chandranathpur (Maynarbond) rail corridor.

Immediate restoration of road connectivity through joint efforts by BRO and NHAI.

Construction of climate-resilient bypass roads to ensure year-round access.

Reintroduction of Air India or UDAN flights between Silchar, Guwahati, and Kolkata, and regulation of airfares through DGCA and MoCA during rail and road disruptions.

Launching a Connectivity Revival Package for multi-modal transport, including inland waterways via the Barak River.

Meanwhile, amid the recurring crisis, a proposed 160-km alternative railway alignment from Lanka to Silchar via Chandranathpur has gained traction.

According to sources, the project is under active consideration by the Ministry of Railways, with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly prioritising its approval.

If sanctioned, the alternative line could offer a long-term, climate-resilient solution for Barak Valley's connectivity woes—providing much-needed hope for the lakhs of residents who remain cut off every monsoon.