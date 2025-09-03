Gaurav Gogoi urges Centre to address pending demands of differently-abled in Assam

Guwahati, Sept 3: Jorhat MP and deputy leader of the Congress parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has written to Union Minister of Social Jus-tice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, urging him to take proactive steps to address the concerns of differently-abled persons in Assam.

Gogoi's letter followed a meeting in New Delhi with a delegation from Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam, which requested his intervention in raising their demands with the central government.

During the meeting, the organization's secretary, Nripen Malakar, highlighted several issues affecting differently-abled persons in the State.

He stressed the urgent need to implement the divyang pension under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act and to fill 4,419 backlog posts reserved for persons with disabilities across various State government departments.

Malakar, in a statement, said the organisation had earlier attempted to meet Dr Virendra Kumar directly but failed to secure an appointment despite repeated efforts. Consequently, they sought Gogoi's support. He further warned that if the Centre does not act on their demands, members of Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam, will stage a protest in the national capital in the coming days.