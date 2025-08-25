Gaurav Gogoi urges BCCI to avoid cricketing ties with Pakistan amid tensions

New Delhi, August 25: Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) urging it to refrain from scheduling matches against Pakistan in the current circumstances.

In a letter dated August 23 to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Gogoi said that while cricket is a sport that brings joy to people, bilateral engagements with Pakistan should not be prioritised over national interest given the persisting cross-border tensions.

He reminded the board that India has consistently highlighted Pakistan’s role in terror attacks, including the recent Pahalgam strike, and argued that playing cricket with Pakistan at this juncture would “undermine the sentiments of the people of India who stand firmly against any compromise on national security.”

“We had sent our delegation across the gobe in order to spread the fact that Pakistan is behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack. We have also been taking certain steps to avoid any sort of engagement with Pakistan at international level,” the letter read.

“Even our Honourable Prime Minister mentioned that water and blood cannot flow together. Engaging with Pakistan at this stage sends out a message that undermines the sacrifices of our armed forces,” Gogoi wrote.

He also noted that Pakistan itself had pulled out of a hockey engagement in India citing security concerns, adding that resuming cricket ties could dilute the seriousness of India’s position on issues of national security and diplomacy.

Gogoi urged the BCCI to take a “clear stand” against cricketing engagements with Pakistan until conditions were “favourable and conducive to the nation’s interest,” stressing that India’s stance in global forums must reflect “unity, strength, and the highest regard for sovereignty and security.”

“I therefore request that the BCCI to take a clear stand to avoid cricketing engagements with Pakistan until conditions are favourable and conducive to the nation's interest,” the letter read.