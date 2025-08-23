Gaurav Gogoi sounds alarm on mining syndicate in Karbi Anglong, writes to PM

Guwahati, August 23: Congress MP and Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flagging the “alarming scale” of alleged illegal stone quarrying in Panimura range of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

In his letter dated August 22, Gogoi warned that quarry operators, originally permitted to extract 3 lakh cubic metres of stone over a seven-year period from 2017, have far exceeded limits.

Citing local reports and complaints, he said extraction has already surpassed 80 lakh cubic metres, an “astonishing figure” that poses grave threats to ecology, nearby communities, and state revenue.

“These operations have caused severe air and noise pollution, placed nearby communities at risk, and led to enormous financial losses to the exchequer,” Gogoi wrote.

Calling the case part of a broader pattern of illegal mining across Assam, the MP from Jorhat recalled his earlier interventions on similar issues.

He referred to a January 2025 incident in which nine workers were killed in an illegal rat-hole mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao. Despite assurances of inquiry commissions and mine closures, Gogoi claimed that “little progress” has been made.

He also cited a May 2025 Enforcement Directorate probe that uncovered a coal mining and transportation syndicate allegedly operating across Assam and Meghalaya, involving cross-border transport, fake documentation, cash transactions, and collusion between illegal miners and industrial clients.

“"It is now evident that the illegal quarrying is Karbi Anglong is part of the same syndicate that controls mineral extraction across state. The methods are the same: over extraction, falsified records, organised transport and political protection," he wrote.,”





The Congress leader urged the Prime Minister to order an independent investigation into the Panimura quarrying operations, review the status of earlier coal-related inquiries, and immediately suspend all unlawful activities.

He also sought accountability from not just operators but also officials and political patrons allegedly enabling the violations.

“I trust you will treat this matter with urgency and take the necessary steps to uphold the law, protect resources, and ensure accountability,” Gogoi concluded.

Earlier, on Independence Day, responding to protest over the issue, incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang clarified that all 33 stone quarries on the fringes of Kaziranga National Park in Karbi Anglong district had been shut down following a High Court order.