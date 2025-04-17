Gaurav Gogoi rips into govt over HSLC results, police ‘misuse’ & delayed projects

Jorhat, April 17: Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and Jorhat MP, Gaurav Gogoi, has launched a blistering attack on the government over its alleged failure to address the alarming dip in pass percentage in recent board examination results.

Speaking to the press in Jorhat on Thursday, Gogoi said the drastic fall in pass percentages reflects a deeper crisis in the state’s education system. “This year’s results are a serious concern. Why is the government silent? Why are we not getting answers?” he questioned, asking why no inquiry had been initiated to investigate the matter.

Targeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi accused the state leadership of ignoring critical issues in education while chasing optics.

“The government is focused on building flyovers and winning elections, not on improving the academic environment,” he said.

He further claimed that the government views teachers as adversaries and is intent on shutting down public schools.

“How can educators guide students under such pressure? Students are under mental stress, yet no support is forthcoming,” Gogoi said, adding that teachers deserve a nurturing environment to fulfil their roles.

Criticising what he called the “trivialisation” of public discourse, the Jorhat MP said, “All we hear about now is whether liquor shops should remain open till midnight or 2 am. Is this what our youth need? We should be discussing how to channel their energy positively.”

Gogoi also accused the government of turning the police into a tool for political suppression, especially ahead of the panchayat elections.

“We’re seeing fake encounters, cases against journalists, opposition leaders, university heads, and lawyers. This is a jungle raj — much like what we once saw in Bihar — taking root in Assam,” he alleged.

On the infrastructure front, Gogoi dubbed Sarma the “Flyover Chief Minister”, accusing him of neglecting key projects like the Jorhat–Majuli bridge.

“First they said January, then March, and now the year-end. Where is the accountability?” he asked.

He also flagged discrepancies in timelines for the Jorhat–Sivasagar highway project. “While the Chief Minister says it will be completed by December 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament it would be ready by February this year. Why can’t they keep their word?”

Wrapping up his statement on Bohag Bihu, Gogoi said, “On this auspicious day, we pledge to remove fear from the hearts of the people. The BJP government may try to scare us with false cases, but we will not bow down.”