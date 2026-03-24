Gaurav Gogoi rejects ‘one-sided’ poll claim, sees anti-BJP undercurrent in Assam

Guwahati, March 24: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday, rejected claims that the upcoming Assembly elections would be one-sided, asserting that a “massive undercurrent” is building against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing party workers and supporters in Jorhat, Gogoi said the BJP’s earlier perception of a one-sided contest no longer holds.

“The BJP may have earlier viewed this election as one-sided, but it has now realised there is a strong undercurrent in Assam. People were hesitant to raise their voices for fear of losing access to government scheme benefits,” he said.

He claimed that the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has altered the political atmosphere on the ground.

“After the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the government is not the government anymore, and the Chief Minister will not be able to use Assam Police as his personal weapon,” he alleged.

Expressing confidence in the electorate, Gogoi said the outcome would be decided by the people. “This time, the elections will be fought by the people, and they will win,” he added.

During the day, the APCC chief also held organisational meetings and interacted with mandal-level workers, local residents, organisations and social groups in the constituency.

Striking a conciliatory note amid ongoing political exchanges with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi invoked his home constituency, Jorhat.

“This is the pride and identity of Jorhat. It should send a positive message to other areas on how elections can be contested through civilised politics,” he said.

Gogoi’s remarks came in response to Sarma’s statement on Monday while launching the second phase of the Jana Aashirwad Yatra, where the Chief Minister had asserted that the election would be one-sided.

“This time, the election is one-sided. The Opposition is almost not there and BJP is moving ahead for a historic win,” Sarma had said.

Sarma had also announced that the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections would be released within the next two days.