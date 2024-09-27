Gaurav Gogoi raises concern over environmental impact of infra projects in Assam

Guwahati, Sept 27: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday expressed concern over the environmental impact of the proposed Digholi Pukhuri-Noonmati flyover in Guwahati and two other key infrastructure projects in the state.

In a letter addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi raised concerns about infrastructure projects in the state he believed would pose significant challenges to both local communities and the environment.

Highlighting the large-scale tree felling for the proposed flyover in Chandmari area, Gogoi pointed out that such deforestation could exacerbate air pollution, lead to unplanned flooding, and harm the region’s green cover.

“Gogoi called for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and urged the government to consult with environmental experts and local communities to ensure sustainable and responsible development,” a press communiqué reads.

Furthermore, he addressed the halted work on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra River, noting that the construction had been delayed due to contractor disputes and alleged mismanagement.

Meanwhile, Gogoi also raised concerns over the proposed flyover on AT Road in Jorhat, emphasising that it risks displacing shopkeepers and disrupting the local economy.

“He called for a reconsideration of the project’s design and location to minimise its impact on businesses and community life,” the release reads.