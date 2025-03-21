Gaurav Gogoi questions repeated approvals for Namrup IV fertilizer plant

Guwahati, March 21: In a sharp critique of the BJP-led Central Government, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised questions about the repeated approvals for the proposed Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant in Assam.

IGogoi took to social media platform to highlight that the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has once again approved the establishment of a Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

He noted that this decision echoes a similar approval granted in 2015, creating doubts about the intent and progress of the project.

Gogoi stated, "In 2015, under PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the setting up of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex, Namrup Unit IV, in Assam. Subsequently, in 2017, the Centre announced ₹7,200 crore for Namrup Unit IV. Now, in 2025, PM Modi has repeated his 2015 decision and has increased the amount to ₹10,601 crore. Is the BJP misleading the people of Assam?"

The current approval, valued at ₹10,601.40 crore, aims to establish a state-of-the-art fertilizer plant with an annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of urea.

According to the Cabinet, the project intends to modernise the outdated facilities at BVFCL, ensuring a steady supply of fertilizers to Assam and neighboring states while reducing dependence on imports.

However, this renewed sanction has raised eyebrows, especially given the fact that the groundwork for the project began a decade ago.

Despite the initial approval in 2015, the project has faced repeated delays, escalating costs, and a lack of visible progress. Many in Assam, including the protesting tea workers at the Majnai Tea Estate, express frustration over the state's struggling healthcare infrastructure and unmet promises of development.

Tea garden workers from the Majnai Tea Estate recently protested after a worker died due to the lack of a timely ambulance, underscoring the need for robust healthcare facilities.

As Assam grapples with such challenges, Gogoi's remarks have sparked further debate about the effectiveness of developmental projects under the BJP government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is now under pressure to clarify the state’s stance on the Namrup IV project.

Questions arise about whether Assam's public is being misled by repeated approvals that do not materialise into tangible progress. The Assam government holds a 40% equity stake in the Namrup IV joint venture, which further intensifies the call for transparency regarding the project's progress and timelines.

The Namrup IV project, if successfully completed, is expected to strengthen domestic urea production, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the region's economic growth. However, with recurring delays and increasing project costs, the path forward appears uncertain.