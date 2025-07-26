Gaurav Gogoi launches 'My Booth, My Demand' campaign in Barak Valley, calls for change

Hailakandi, July 26: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, during his visit to Barak Valley, strongly criticised the BJP-led Assam government, alleging misuse of power, and launched the 'My Booth, My Demand' campaign aimed at strengthening grassroots-level engagement.

Addressing a series of public meetings across Hailakandi district on Saturday, Gogoi emphasised the need for a change in governance, accusing the current regime of favouritism in land distribution and lacking transparency in ongoing eviction drives. He said that public dissatisfaction with the ruling government is growing, and the Congress party is gearing up to lead the charge for change.

“Over the past decade, the BJP has used power to benefit their own families,” Gogoi alleged.

“Land pattas were distributed not to the common people, but to the relatives of ruling party leaders. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's assets have multiplied, and people are demanding answers,” he added.

Touching upon the controversial eviction drives taking place across Assam, Gogoi demanded that the government clarify how many of those evicted are genuine Indian citizens and how many are illegal immigrants.

“If the evicted individuals are illegal Bangladeshis, then deport them under the Assam Accord. But if they are Indian citizens, they must be legally rehabilitated,” he asserted.

The 'My Booth, My Demand' campaign, which Gogoi formally launched in Janakibazar, aims to empower Congress workers to connect directly with local voters.

Under the initiative, Congress delegates will visit their respective booth areas to conduct in-depth surveys, gather information about local problems, and identify pressing community needs. These will be documented and uploaded on the APCC’s newly launched official website, allowing a structured response to people's grievances.

APCC spokesperson Sanjeev Roy added that the party has also initiated a strong social media push, where Congress workers are encouraged to highlight issues from their booth areas using hashtags #amarboothamardabi and #jujekhonhobo.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly elections, Gogoi confirmed that the Congress will not contest alone and that discussions with like-minded parties are already underway.

“We are working toward forming a strong and united Opposition front. Talks are ongoing, and we are hopeful of reaching a consensus soon,” he said.

The day’s engagements began with Gogoi’s arrival at Silchar airport, from where he travelled directly to Hailakandi to kickstart the campaign.