Gaurav Gogoi hails Congress candidates as ‘warriors’ after Panchayat polls setback

Jorhat, May 13: Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday, said that Congress candidates faced the recently concluded Panchayat elections “like warriors” despite alleged intimidation and misuse of state machinery.

Addressing the media after the declaration of the Panchayat poll results that saw the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeping the polls, the Jorhat MP commended the Congress candidates for their courage.

“The Congress candidates have fought these elections like warriors, in the face of fear, intimidation, muscle power, and the deployment of the police force by the government. It is there for everyone to see,” Gogoi said, claiming that such incidents were unprecedented in Assam.

Gogoi acknowledged the BJP’s strong showing in the rural polls but maintained that political fortunes are never static.

“Nothing is permanent or unchanging in politics. We had won several seats in the Lok Sabha elections last year. Circumstances changed for us within a year, and they may change again next year,” he said.

Reflecting on the party’s performance, Gogoi said the Congress is actively working on a roadmap to improve its standing in the upcoming elections.

“We have held discussions with our candidates and assessed where we can improve. Just as the BJP worked on its strategy after losing in Jorhat and parts of Upper Assam during the Lok Sabha elections, we are also identifying areas where we can do better,” he added.

Highlighting that the party is focused more on public feedback than on its rivals, Gogoi said, “Our concern is not with the BJP but with what we’ve learnt from the people. They voted for the Congress last time and for the BJP this time, and we are trying to understand why.”

Looking ahead, Gogoi affirmed that the Congress is preparing to bounce back in the next big political contest – the 2026 Assembly elections. “We too will improve and prepare for a rematch in the 2026 Assembly polls,” he said.