Gaurav Gogoi grills Centre over Jorhat-Majuli bridge halt, questions re-tendering delay

Guwahati, Mar 12: Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Wednesday, raised the issue of the stalled Jorhat-Majuli bridge project in Parliament, seeking an explanation for the delay from Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Addressing the House, Gogoi highlighted that the 8-km bridge, initially contracted to the UP State Bridge Corporation, has been at a standstill since September 2024, with only 30% of the work completed.

He pointed out that despite assurances of re-tendering in January, no concrete steps had been taken by March.

“The government took responsibility for this ₹925 crore bridge, but work has been halted since September 2024. I visited the site and was informed that the project would be re-tendered in January. However, no action has been taken so far, leading to a cost escalation from ₹925 crore to ₹1,225 crore. I want to know from Nitin Gadkari why the re-tendering process has been delayed,” Gogoi queried.

The Jorhat MP’s concerns come amid growing frustration over the prolonged delay in the construction of the bridge, which is expected to be a crucial link for Majuli, the world's largest river island.

The project commenced on November 29, 2021, following its foundation-laying by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, work was halted after the original contractor reportedly withdrew from the project, prompting the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to search for a new contractor.

On December 4, the Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had announced on social media that a decision had been made to replace the contractor and initiate the process of finding a new one.

The CMO further stated that the performance guarantee of the outgoing contractor would be forfeited due to non-compliance with agreed timelines.

The decision to replace the contractor came six days after a delegation of local legislators and community leaders met with Gadkari on November 27, 2024, urging swift action.

However, with no visible progress by March, concerns over further delays and cost overruns continue to mount.

Once completed, the bridge, featuring 72 poles, is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli, facilitating economic growth and easing transportation challenges for the region’s residents.