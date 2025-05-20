Gaurav Gogoi gives CM sleepless nights, claims MP Rakibul in Dhubri

Dhubri, May 20: After a near-wipe-out in the recently concluded panchayat polls, the Congress found a silver lining in Dhubri, where the party secured a significant number of Zila Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat seats.

To acknowledge the local success, the party organised a felicitation ceremony on Tuesday that was attended by Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from party workers and leaders across the district, celebrating Congress’s grassroots-level domination in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Hussain launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that it’s his style of governance that is fuelling Congress’s revival across the state.

“If Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continues in office, the Congress will win more seats in the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections,” Hussain said.

Taking a swipe at the Sarma’s perceived political transformation, he remarked, “The Himanta Biswa Sarma we had in Congress is not the same as the one in BJP. It looks like some body double is now doing the job.”

He further claimed that Sarma is increasingly anxious about the rising popularity of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

“He dreams of Gaurav Gogoi and wakes up in shock. It’s starting to affect his health,” Hussain said.

Accusing the BJP of utilising coercive tactics, the Congress MP alleged that the ruling party, with help from the police, was intimidating newly elected Congress members.

“The BJP lifts Congress members with police help, but it’s a ‘use and throw’ party. Once their purpose is served, they are cast aside,” he said.

Hussain ended his speech on a confident note, predicting a political shift in Assam. “The people are beginning to see the BJP’s true colours. Congress and its allies will return to power in 2026.”