Gaurav Gogoi files nomination from Jorhat, pitches ‘clean politics’ in Assam

Jorhat, Mar 23: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday, filed his nomination from the Jorhat Assembly constituency, marking his debut in the state’s Assembly elections.

Gogoi, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, began the day with visits to religious institutions across Jorhat before launching a roadshow from Jorhat Stadium.

The procession, which saw a large turnout of supporters, culminated at the office of the District Commissioner after nearly three hours.

Ahead of filing his nomination, Gogoi undertook a multi-faith outreach, visiting a gurdwara, Borde Gosani Temple, Macharhat Bor Namghar, Tarajan Mosque and a church on Jail Road.

At each stop, he interacted with people from different communities. “The people of Assam want a transparent government, and on behalf of the people, we are carrying forward a cleanliness drive,” Gogoi said.

Framing the election as an opportunity for change, he added, “This time, the people of Assam have a historic opportunity to cleanse politics. The political discourse in the state has declined in recent years, and that has become a subject of discussion beyond Assam.”

He said the party was campaigning for a “clean and new greater Assam”, adding that voters would take a considered decision.

Gogoi also extended his wishes to Congress candidates across Jorhat district, including Titabar nominee Pran Kurmi and Teok candidate Pallavi Saikia Gogoi, as well as candidates from allied parties.

“Today, many Congress candidates have filed nominations. I wish them all the very best,” he said.

The APCC chief will engage in a direct fight with veteran BJP politician and sitting MLA Hitendranath Goswami, who has represented the seat for five terms - thrice consecutively since 1991 as an AGP candidate and twice since 2016 for the saffron party.

With nominations closing on Monday, the Jorhat constituency is set to witness a closely watched contest, with the Congress banking on Gogoi’s entry to galvanise support in the region.