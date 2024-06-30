Gaurav Gogoi criticises BJP’s infrastructure failures across India

Jorhat, June 30: Gaurav Gogoi, MP from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, recently criticised the BJP government at both the national and state levels. Speaking at a public meeting at the district library auditorium in Jorhat, Gogoi accused the BJP of engaging in ‘non-argumentative talks and illogical actions’.

"The BJP is dwindling not only in Assam but also in India," Gogoi said. "Wherever the Prime Minister has gone, infrastructure has collapsed. There was so much hype created for several infrastructural projects, but now all are collapsing. The BJP is now engaging in non-argumentative talks and illogical actions," Gogoi added.

Gogoi posted on X, "The Prime Minister's Office needs to stop rushing the construction of projects to suit PM Modi’s election campaign. Over the past few years, he has been inaugurating incomplete and sub-standard projects, wasting taxpayers' money because of one man's ego."

The Prime Minister Office needs to stop rushing the construction of projects to suit PM Modi’s election campaign.



Over the past few years he has been inaugurating projects which are incomplete and are of sub-standard quality. There are many examples which are coming to light.… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 29, 2024

Referencing a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "Sab ko shanmati de Bhagwan" (May God give wisdom to all), Gogoi emphasised the need for divine intervention for the BJP, reflecting his disapproval of their recent actions and comments.



Gogoi also criticised the state government's decision to construct a flyover from Barooah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge in Jorhat without public consultation. He argued that the project was designed to benefit contractors rather than the public, accusing the Public Works Department of prioritising contractor interests over public needs.



