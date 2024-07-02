Gaurav Gogoi calls for direct Jorhat-Delhi flight route

Guwahati, July 2: MP Gaurav Gogoi, representing Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, has advocated for the reinstatement of direct flight services between Jorhat and Delhi. He recently met with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu to discuss the importance of this air connectivity.

In a letter addressed to the Civil Aviation Minister, Gogoi wrote, “The current air connectivity between Jorhat and Delhi involves a connecting flight via Kolkata, which adds unnecessary travel time and inconvenience for passengers. Previously, there was a direct flight between Delhi and Jorhat, which was greatly valued by the community for its convenience and efficiency. Unfortunately, this service has been discontinued, leaving residents with limited and less optimal travel options.”

While apprising Kinjarapu about the absence of direct flights, Gogoi stated that it has not only inconvenienced travellers but has also resulted in significantly higher ticket prices, ranging from 12,000 to 15,000 INR for a single journey. Such high costs impose a heavy financial burden, particularly on those who depend on air travel for essential commuting purposes, such as medical emergencies, business travel, and family visits.

“Restoring direct flights between these cities would not only enhance convenience for passengers but also stimulate economic growth by facilitating smoother business transactions and promoting tourism in the region," Gogoi added.

Air connectivity is a challenge for Jorhat. The absence of direct flights to Delhi result in a lot of inconvenience to people. Moreover, the cost of air travel has shot up due to the limited availability of flights.



I met Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @RamMNK in New… pic.twitter.com/10aQTeSn4P — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 1, 2024



