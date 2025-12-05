Gaurav Gogoi alleges Rs 3500-Cr crisis in Assam’s Jal Jeevan Mission in Lok Sabha

Guwahati, Dec 5: The implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Assam came under sharp scrutiny in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi accusing the State government of turning the centrally sponsored scheme into a “complete flop show”.

Gogoi alleged widespread distress among contractors, delayed payments, and selective favouritism in clearing dues.

Raising the matter during the Winter Session, Gogoi said the scheme aimed at ensuring household tap water connectivity, has instead pushed thousands of families and workers into hardship.

“In Assam, the Jal Jeevan Mission has become a mockery. The people involved in this project are suffering immensely. Contractors and labourers have not been paid their dues for a long time,” he said.

According to Gogoi, the situation has become so dire that contractors deprived of timely payment have been forced to protest on the streets.

“Outstanding bills worth Rs 3,500 crore remain unpaid. Young contractors who borrowed money to take up the projects are now facing severe financial losses,” he added.

He further claimed that partial payments were made only to contractors with political connections.

“Only those who have links with BJP ministers and MLAs have received a portion of their bills. This is the ultimate failure of the so-called double-engine government,” Gogoi asserted.

Appealing to both the State and Central governments, Gogoi urged immediate intervention and constructive dialogue to protect the interests of Jal Mitras, contractors, and all stakeholders engaged in the mission.

Earlier, on June 9, PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stated in the State Assembly that the Jal Jeevan Mission undergoes rigorous, multilayered scrutiny, including third-party inspections and real-time monitoring. He said the State had taken up 27,596 schemes under JJM, out of which 18,498 schemes have been completed, and 17,230 of these have already been handed over to user committees.