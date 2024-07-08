Gaurav Gogoi alleges discrimination in flood-relief supply to Demow residents

Demow, July 7: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, along with Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly as well as the Nazira MLA, visited the flood-affected areas of Demow on Sunday.

Gaurav Gogoi alleged that there has been discrimination in providing flood relief to the people in Demow, which is unfortunate given the prevailing situation. Debabrata Saikia said that hygienic water and food should be provided to the flood-hit people.

During their visit to the flood-affected areas of Demow, Ajay Kumar Gogoi, secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), along with Thowra Congress leaders, accompanied them.