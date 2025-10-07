Gaurav Gogoi alleges CM on ‘mission to save’ Shyamkanu Mahanta in Zubeen Garg probe

Guwahati, Oct 7: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday, launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of derailing the investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP-led government’s focus has shifted from uncovering the truth to protecting organiser of North East India Festival (NEIF), Shyamkanu Mahanta.

“The way they are talking, it’s becoming clear that the government’s motive is no longer about giving justice to Zubeen Garg. Instead, it appears to be about how to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta. We don’t need probe into anyone’s character, but an investigation that reveals the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s death,” Gogoi said, addressing the press.

Gogoi expressed concern that despite multiple leads pointing to key locations in Singapore, the state government has made no effort to coordinate with authorities there.

“The hotel where Zubeen stayed, the place he visited with his associate, the yacht, and the location where he was later taken - all these areas should have been part of the probe. Instead, the investigation is being diverted into unrelated angles", Gogoi added.

Gogoi further alleged that Chief Minister Sarma is attempting to give a “clean chit” to Mahanta, hinting at long-standing personal ties between the two.

“It’s evident that the Chief Minister is running a mission to ‘save Shyamkanu Mahanta’. He shares a close connection with Mahanta’s family, and that seems to be influencing his stance,” Gogoi claimed.

“As a Chief Minister, the kind of statements he’s making to defend Mahanta are highly inappropriate and raise serious questions about the integrity of the investigation," the Jorhat MP added.

Earlier in the day, Sarma stated that Mahanta shares a closer association with Gogoi himself.

The death of Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons, continues to trigger emotional outpourings and political ripples across the state.