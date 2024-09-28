Gaurav Gogoi alleges Centre ‘neither accepted nor approved’ Clause 6 of Assam Accord

Biswanath, Sept 28: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday alleged that the Central Government hasn’t even read the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplap Sharma Committee on the implementation of the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord as claimed by the state government.

During his visit to Biswanath district, Gogoi said, “The recommendation by the Justice (Retd) Biplap Sharma Committee will be implemented in three parts. One by the state government, one by the centre and third jointly by both the governments. If it was that simple then why did they take four long years to make the announcement for implementation?”

The MP alleged that the centre has neither accepted nor approved and further hasn’t read the report. Gogoi urged the organisations, which supported the state government, to make public whether they know anything about the matter.

Speaking on the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent visit to poll-bound Jharkhand, Gogoi alleged, “In the name of Orunodai Scheme, the BJP government gave Rs. 2,000 each to the beneficiaries while the remaining eight thousand were spent in the name of the CM’s Charter Flight.”

He questioned why government’s money was spent on the chartered flight for the visit to Jharkhand when the chief minister went for election campaigning. “How will the people of Assam be benefitted from this?” he asked.

Meanwhile, clarifying on the statement made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank, Gogoi said, “This is a propaganda by the BJP. Mallikarjun Kharge's son said a project of a semi-conductor should be given not only in Assam but also in Karnataka.”

Gaurav Gogoi made the statements while conducting a road show from Pabhoi under Behali legislative constituency, as part of by-poll campaign prior to the announcement for the election dates.