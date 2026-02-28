Gaurav Gogoi accused BJP of neglecting Assamese identity, trapping women in schemes

Guwahati/Jorhat, Feb 28: Launching a sharp attack on the ruling BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday accused the state government of neglecting Assamese culture.

He made the remark while addressing the party’s Samay Paribartan Yatra in Demow in Upper Assam, which witnessed large participation of party workers and supporters.

Addressing a public gathering, Gogoi said the Congress’ campaign was rooted in protecting the cultural identity of Assam.

“Our yatra is about upholding Assamese culture and identity. The BJP, on the other hand, wants to bring in outside cultures. People of Assam are looking towards the Congress. Once we come to power, the first thing we will do is ensure justice in the Zubeen Garg case,” he said.

He further alleged that the state government had failed to give due respect to the legacy of the late cultural icon.

“Even today, the Zubeen Kshetra has not been developed. The Chief Minister is busy campaigning, while the place remains neglected. The family members had to clean the premises themselves. This reflects the government’s lack of commitment,” Gogoi added.

Hinting at possible political realignments, Gogoi said the party leadership would take the final call.

“There are chances of alliances. Whatever the high command decides, that candidate will be supported. Our priority is to defeat the BJP and bring change in Assam,” he said.

With Assembly elections approaching, the Congress has intensified preparations, especially in Upper Assam.

The party has renewed its focus on Jorhat, considered a stronghold of the Congress, and launched the Samay Paribartan Yatra on Friday.

Gogoi also criticised the BJP government’s welfare schemes, alleging that women were being “trapped” rather than empowered.

“Women in Assam are being confined in the name of schemes. To avail benefits, they are forced to attend political programmes. During the Congress government’s tenure, schemes were implemented without any profit motive. Today, there is pressure and political interference,” he said.

He added that rising prices and household burdens had further strained women.

“Instead of creating opportunities like silk and weaving support, the government gives Rs 1,250. Women want sustainable livelihoods, not tokenism,” Gogoi said.

He promised that the Congress would focus on women’s empowerment and livelihood generation if voted to power.

“We want to break the cage that has been created for women and mothers. Our vision is a new Assam built on dignity and opportunity,” he added.

The Congress MP also alleged that crime rates were increasing and being underreported.

“To show a reduction in crime at the national level, cases are not being registered. Women are not receiving justice,” he said.

He further took aim at the Chief Minister, referring to court notices issued to him in recent months.

“Why are courts repeatedly sending notices to the Chief Minister? A leader must set an example by upholding the law. Instead, we are seeing repeated violations,” Gogoi said.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, who also participated in the programme, criticised the BJP government over health and welfare.

“The schemes of the BJP government are election-centric. The state has reduced budget allocation for health. At a time when women are suffering from anaemia and malnutrition, this is deeply concerning,” he said.

He questioned the government’s focus on financial schemes without strengthening health infrastructure.

“If health is weak, how can people become economically strong? The government talks about creating millionaires, but basic health and nutrition remain neglected,” Saikia added.

He also accused the ruling party of failing to fulfil electoral promises on key issues, including rehabilitation and livelihood generation.

The Samay Paribartan Yatra, which began from Titabor , the home constituency of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, is being projected as a mass outreach campaign.

The Congress leadership said the initiative aims to reconnect with grassroots workers and present an alternative vision.

"It is my duty to listen to the voices of grassroots Congress workers. Their morale will not be allowed to weaken. Only a strong Congress can bring real change in Assam,” Gogoi said.

He added that the yatra would focus on restoring humanity, strengthening institutions and promoting inclusive development.

“Through this journey, we are taking the vision of a new Assam to every household — an Assam based on dignity, harmony and justice,” he said.

Senior leaders, including Ripun Bora, also joined the rally, as the party stepped up its campaign in Upper Assam ahead of the elections.