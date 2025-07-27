Gaurav flags Barak Valley’s connectivity woes, vows to raise issue in Parliament

Hailakandi, July 27: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, on Sunday, expressed serious concern over the deteriorating road and rail connectivity in Barak Valley, promising to raise the issue in the ongoing session of Parliament.

Speaking to the press in Hailakandi, Gogoi highlighted the poor internal communication network in all three districts of the valley—Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi, asserting that the region's 50 lakh residents are suffering due to continued government apathy.

“The matter of road connectivity in Barak Valley will be brought to the attention of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. A detailed representation will be placed in Parliament to seek urgent intervention,” Gogoi stated.

Notably, the National Highway 6 (NH-6), a lifeline for the region, is in critical condition, with innumerable potholes and damaged flanks rendering large stretches unmotorable. Commuters reportedly take over three hours to cover the mere 50 km distance to Silchar.

The deplorable road conditions have not only affected locals but also impacted people in Tripura and Mizoram, which depend on Barak Valley for surface connectivity with the rest of the states.

The people in the region have been demanding for a flyover in Badarpurghat, where poor traffic management and crumbling roads often cause massive delays, forcing train passengers to miss their scheduled journeys.

In addition to connectivity issues, Gogoi expressed concern over the recurring floods in Barak Valley and vowed that the Congress party would raise this humanitarian concern in appropriate forums. He also criticised the state of government healthcare in the valley's districts.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Gogoi said the Congress will focus on issues such as unemployment, forced evictions, mismanagement, and widespread corruption under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government.

He alleged that the eviction drives were being used by the Chief Minister as a diversion tactic to shift attention from core issues.

“Discussions are underway to build a consensus among like-minded parties for a pre-poll alliance,” he revealed.

Later in the day, Gogoi met with citizens of Hailakandi to understand the district’s specific challenges and grievances.