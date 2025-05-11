Gaurav backs ceasefire agreement, warns against diverting IMF aid to fund terror

New Delhi, May 11: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed his support for the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, commending the Indian armed forces for their role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

In a post on social media, Gogoi praised the armed forces for their professionalism in defending the country, stating that they made the nation proud.

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian armed forces for their stellar and professional role in defending our territory and sovereignty,” Gogoi wrote on Saturday.

Lauding the armed forces, the Jorhat MP continued, “The men and women in uniform have made us all proud, and my thoughts remain with the families who have suffered tremendously due to the tragic events in Pahalgam and the ongoing violence in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Congress leader also took the opportunity to comment on the broader political landscape, highlighting how Indians of all backgrounds had united in response to the threats posed by Pakistan’s actions.

“Pakistan wanted to spread the two-nation theory in India, but Indians of all religions, ethnicities, and linguistic backgrounds rejected it and swore by the secularism in our Constitution. Over the last few days, Indians stood as one, united under our Tiranga, and everyone supported the Prime Minister and his government,” the post read.

Gogoi also expressed concern over the international aid Pakistan recently received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He cautioned that it should not be diverted to terror groups, stating, “I only hope they can ensure that this aid is not funneled into terror groups.”

Earlier in the day, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that both countries had agreed to a ceasefire.

Misri informed that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday, and the two sides decided to halt all military action at 5:00 pm IST.

“Instructions have been issued to ensure the enforcement of this ceasefire,” Misri said, adding that a further round of talks between the DGMOs would take place on May 12.

--IANS