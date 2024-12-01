Gauhati University plans innovative steps to check brain drain, boost enrolment ratio

Guwahati, Nov 1: To check brain drain and improve the gross enrolment ratio, Gauhati University is planning to take up a few innovative steps like introducing new courses and roping in experts in various fields in different capacities. The university authorities are also contemplating introducing second-shift classes to accommodate more students.

Brain drain is a major problem faced by Assam, as a huge number of students go outside for studies, and a sizeable number of them do not return to the state. This happens because of a lack of adequate opportunities in Assam. Talking to The Assam Tribune, Gauhati University's vice chancellor, Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, said the situation is now changing. He said that recently around 1,000 college teachers were appointed, and around 70 percent are from Assam who had studied outside.

Many others return to Assam after studying outside to appear in the examinations conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission. However, Dr. Mahanta admitted that a number of students stayed back outside to work in IT industries and other such companies. He revealed that around 24,000 students apply for postgraduate courses at Gauhati University, but the university can accommodate only around 1,800. To deal with the issue, the university authorities are planning to introduce a second shift after 2 pm so that more students can be accommodated.

This will also improve revenue generation of the university, Prof. Mahanta said, adding that to implement the proposal, cooperation of the faculty members would be required.

Gauhati University now has 48 departments, and efforts are on to introduce new courses. Dr. Mahanta said that to provide more facilities for IT studies, discussions are on with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology.

"We have requested the national institute to open a campus at Gauhati University, to which they have agreed in principle to do so. The university will provide accommodation for the opening of the campus of the institute," Dr. Mahanta said.

Similarly, talks are on with several other institutes for academic collaboration. However, Dr. Mahanta admitted that the university is lacking in hospitality management education.

Gauhati University is also trying to rope in experts in various fields to improve the quality of education.

Former GoC in C of Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (retired), has been approached to take classes in the Political Science department of the university as he has vast knowledge about geopolitics. Similarly, Prof. Nayan Sarma, an internationally acclaimed river expert, has been approached to head the Brahmaputra Study Centre.

By

R Dutta Choudhury