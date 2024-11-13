Amingaon, Nov. 13: The Department of Zoology, Gauhati University (GU) will initiate the launching of plankton plus technology as an alternative of urea to fertilise pond water in collaboration with ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture, Chennai.

Under this project, fish waste, which is a source of fetid stench, will be collected from fish market and it will be processed to form liquid organic fertilizer. The liquid fertilizer will be preserved for one week before putting into application in fish culture. The organic fertilizer will boost the pond productivity in fish culture.

It is a classic case of converting waste woes to wealth. Because, the organic fertilizer will work wonders in augmenting plankton in water area as the increase will be three times more than urea, including any other inorganic substances.

"The organic fertilizer will instantly increase the plankton - the natural food of fish," says Dr Dandadhar Sarma, Head of Department of Zoology, GU and adds that the process will diminish the market waste to produce wealth.

Notably, plankton besides being the indicator of good water quality is the food stuff of planktivorous fishes.

Dr Sarma continued: "Natural food is necessary for fish. The level of nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium is increased by the use of urea. The excessive use of urea changes the water colour of the pond. It will be adequate substitute for harmful urea which is widely used in fish culture."

Sarma adds that the fish farmers will be trained properly so that they can take the much-needed advantage of the new technology.

"The construction work for the initiation of the project has almost been completed and it will be operational shortly after the arrival of remaining machines. The production capacity of the feed mill will be 1,000 kg per hour," he said. Sources claim that urea helps in the growth of fish. Though fish do not eat urea but impact of this fertilizer may go to the human body due to biomagnifications. On condition of anonymity, sources in the State Public Health Libratory, Assam said that urea should not be used in pisciculture. "Urea is a fertilizer. It has many harmful effects on human health," it said.

- ANN Service