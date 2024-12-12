Gauhati University introduces one-year course to crack competitive exams

Guwahati, Dec 12: Gauhati University has announced the launch of a unique GU Initiative for Competitive Examinations (GUICE), a path-breaking programme aimed at equipping students to excel in various prestigious competitive examinations, including UPSC, ACS, SSC-CGL, banking, LIC-AAO, GIC-AM, CAPF, NET, JRF, and GATE, among others.

The duration of the course is one year, and the last day for registration is December 20, 2024.

The initiative is in keeping with GU's commitment to empowering the youth of Assam and the Northeast region with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in highly competitive fields. GUICE will provide a robust platform for academic preparation, mentorship, and skill-building.

Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, while terming GUICE as a landmark step in fulfilling the varsity's mission of fostering academic excellence, said that it would also ensure that the students were equipped to meet national and global challenges. "Competitive examinations are gateways to transformative opportunities, and this initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing a generation of achievers who will contribute to the State's and nation's development," he added.

Prof. Mahanta said that there were 60 seats for the GU professional course for UPSC/APSC and 100 seats for the GU foundation course for competitive examinations. There is a limited number of merit-cum-means scholarships and accommodation facilities for the students who enrol themselves for GU professional courses for civil services examinations like UPSC/APSC. The fee for the course is Rs 35,000, payable in two installments.

He said that there is no provision for any scholarship for the students who opt for the GU foundation course for competitive examinations, but preference would be given to GU students pursuing regular UG, PG, and PhD courses. There is accommodation for a limited number of candidates. The fee is Rs 20,000, payable in three installments. Prof. Mahanta said that SC, ST, and non-creamy layer OBC candidates would be enrolled in both courses as per the quota norm.





By-

Staff Reporter