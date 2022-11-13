Gauhati University increases fee for Ph.D and M.Phil courses

Guwahati, Nov 13: The Gauhati University (GU) on Thursday has announced a hike in the admission, registration and other related fees for Ph.D., M Phil, and D.Sc/D Litt courses.

According to a notification issued by the University, the Ph.D. admission fee for Arts, Law and Fine Arts has been enhanced to Rs 15,000 and the Ph.D. admission fees for Science, Technology, Medicine, Commerce and Management have been increased to Rs 25,000.



As per the notice, the M Phil admission fee for Arts, Law and Fine Arts has been hiked to Rs 25,000. Similarly, the fee has been increased to Rs 30,000 for Science and Technology, Medicine, Commerce and Management.



Again for the course of Ph.D, the authorities have increased the monthly fee for Ph.D. (Arts) to Rs 800 and for Ph.D. (Science) to Rs 1000.

The fee for thesis submission in the course of Ph.D. has been raised to Rs. 8,000 and the M Phil dissertation submission fee has been increased to Rs 3,500.

Moreover, the University has also increased fees for viva –voce, extensions, thesis publication, and application forms, besides the guideship application fee.

A section of the students of the university seemed to be unhappy with the recent fee hike and opposed the decision taken by the authorities.



