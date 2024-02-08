Gauhati High Court to be shifted to North Guwahati, says Assam Govt

Guwahati, Feb 8: Amidst the speculations and protests over the shifting of Gauhati High Court along with other courts to North Guwahati, Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Wednesday confirmed that the decision was taken in consultation with the high court for setting up a state-of-the-art judicial city.

While replying to a question by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, the minister said, “Since the land adjacent to the present high court is limited, it is not possible to set up a state-of-the-art judicial city. This initiative is to establish a state-of-the-art judicial infrastructure to meet the long-term needs of all stakeholders in the field.”

The minister said that the new High Court building and other compound structures of courts for all courts and tribunals under Kamrup (Metropolitan) district will include an adequate number of lawyers’ rooms, seating areas, adequate space for a library, adequate parking spaces and other facilities in the interest of providing all facilities to the members of the association and the public.

Further answering to a question regarding the massive protest by members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association against the shifting of the courts, the minister substantiated with a letter.











