Gauhati High Court orders basic amenities for Hasila Beel eviction-affected families

Guwahati, Feb 21: The Gauhati High Court has directed the government to ensure availability of potable drinking water and sanitation systems in the areas where families affected during the Hasila Beel eviction are currently residing.

“It is the opinion of this court that the right to life includes the right to live with dignity, right to potable water, right to sanitation, as well as right to basic medical facilities,” a Bench of Justice Devashish Baruah said while hearing a writ petition.

The court also asked the government to ensure that there is availability of adequate rations in the fair price shops for the ration cards tagged as per the Act of 2013 and, upon production of ration cards, food grains are duly provided to the affected families.

The court also directed that basic healthcare services should be provided to the families through the primary healthcare centres and temporary sanitation systems set up for the families.

Altogether 60 petitioners jointly filed the writ petition alleging that the eviction carried out in June last year in the Hasila Beel area of Goalpara, on the ground that the land formed part of the wetland known as Hasila Beel, was contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court in various judgments.

It is alleged that 566 families, including children, have been compelled to take refuge in a compact plot of patta land belonging to some other persons.

It is alleged that for more than eight months, the 566 families have been living in a state of destitution. There is no availability of potable water, sanitation, food, or proper medical care, resulting in a humanitarian crisis and leading to deaths and suffering among the people residing in makeshift camps.

The court directed the respondent government authorities to bring on record their stand by filing affidavits.

In these affidavits, especially by the district commissioner of Goalpara, there has to be specific mention as to whether the petitioners are being provided the basic necessities of life forming part of the right to life, the court ordered.