Gauhati High Court directs Assam govt to submit alternative plans for GNB Flyover by Nov 11

Guwahati, Nov 5: The Gauhati High Court, on Tuesday, ordered the Assam government to submit an affidavit outlining alternative proposals for the GNB Flyover by November 11.

This directive came during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on October 30 by a coalition of citizens under the banner of “Concerned Citizens of Guwahati.” The petition opposes the felling of century-old trees along the banks of the iconic Dighalipukhuri for the construction of the flyover.

During the proceedings, Advocate General Devajit Saikia stated that the government is re-evaluating plans for two arms of the flyover and is also considering the possibility of having the flyover terminate at GNB Road.

Senior advocate KN Choudhury, representing the petitioners, informed the court that the government had not consulted any experts before drafting the flyover plans.

"The court inquired about the government's position on the issue. In response, the Advocate General stated that the government is considering two to three options, one of which excludes the proposed arms that were intended to pass through the banks of Dighalipukhuri," Choudhury said.

The case will be heard next on November 13, where the court is expected to assess the government's findings.

The petitioners called for an immediate halt to the tree-cutting activities around the historic Dighalipukhuri water tank, expressing their concerns over the proposed felling of more than century-old trees in the area due to environmental implications

The petition followed a large protest on the same day, during which hundreds gathered on the banks of the iconic water tank to voice their opposition to the felling of trees.

On the same day, in response to the growing public outcry, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the citizens that protecting the city's greenery is a “top priority for the government”.

He also instructed the Public Works Department to investigate alternatives for the flyover's construction that would avoid harming the century-old trees surrounding Dighalipukhuri.

The issue has resonated strongly among local residents, who have begun vigilantly guarding the trees to prevent any cutting, even during the night.