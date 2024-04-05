Gauhati High Court celebrates 76th Establishment Day at Cotton University

Guwahati, April 5: The Gauhati High Court marked its 76th Establishment Day with an event held at Cotton University in Guwahati on Friday. The esteemed gathering witnessed the presence of former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Accompanied by several other dignitaries, Justice Gogoi shared his reflections on his days as a student at Cotton College, now transformed into a university. He also delivered a profound speech on the "Role of The Judiciary In The Life of The Nation," the focal theme of the event.

The commemorative event at Cotton University served as a platform to honour the rich legacy of the Gauhati High Court and underscore its vital role in shaping the legal landscape of the nation.

"The erosion of faith in the judiciary could signal a critical disconnect between the institution and those it is intended to serve. Such an erosion could be due to a perception of the judiciary's inaccessibility, delay, or injustice, which can erode the foundation and the trust that binds the judiciary to the community. Therefore, the judiciary's legitimacy and authority are intrinsically linked to its ability to inspire and believe in its processes and outcomes. To fortify the bond of trust, the judiciary must be effective. It requires a proactive approach to understanding and addressing the concerns of the public. Simplifying the legal process and ensuring that justice is not only done but is also perceived to be done. Innovative ways to make the judicial system more approachable, adaptable and responsive to the evolving needs of society are integral steps in resolving this trust," Gogoi said during his deliberation at the event.