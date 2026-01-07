Gauhati High Court bars traditional Magh Bihu fishing in Kaziranga wetlands

Guwahati, Jan 7: Traditional community fishing carried out during Bhogali (Magh) Bihu has been prohibited in the wetlands of Kaziranga National Park following a directive of the Gauhati High Court, on Wednesday.

Acting on the court order, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) authorities convened a meeting with officials from the Golaghat district administration, Kaliabar’s Mohkuma administration, and local residents to communicate the ban, raise awareness and discuss its implementation.

Officials said the ban applies strictly within the jurisdiction of the National Park and its associated wetlands, which are considered crucial breeding grounds for fish populations across the State.

“Since this is an order from the Hon’ble High Court, we will not continue traditional fishing within the premises of Kaziranga National Park or its wetlands,” said Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of KNPTR.

She further added, “We have been requested to create awareness among people. Over the next two to three days, we will communicate wildlife protection measures. These wetlands are breeding grounds for fish for the entire state, which is why protection is essential.”

Meanwhile, the Assam government’s Fishery Department has issued urgent directions to all district commissioners to fix fish prices in their respective districts ahead of Magh Bihu and ensure strict compliance.





Order issued by Fishery Department, Government of Assam

According to an official order issued on January 6, district administrations have also been instructed to set up monitoring teams across markets to check whether fish vendors are selling fish at the approved rates and complying with guidelines.

The directive was issued following instructions from the Minister of Fishery, with district fishery development officers asked to coordinate closely with district administrations to enforce price controls during the festive season.